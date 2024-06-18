PHINMA visits City Mayor’s Office

The Philippine Investment Management Corporation (PHINMA) had a dialogue with Mayor Albee Benitez to know the status of housing in Bacolod at the City Mayor's Office, Bacolod City Government Center last June 14, 2024.

PHINMA representatives in the meeting were Community Housing Head Luis Oquinena, Business Development Manager Gabby Tanada, and Bacolod Housing Authority Head Ma. Victoria Parreño.

During the visit, PHINMA expressed their interest in joining the socialized housing in the city and establishing a partnership with the city government.