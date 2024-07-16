Phivolcs: Kanlaon Volcano 'swelling' over past month

An increase in ground deformation or swelling of Kanlaon Volcano's edifice has been observed for the past month, indicating a higher chance of an eruption, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

Significant changes were observed since June 18, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said.

"This swelling, along with frequent volcanic earthquakes and high sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, suggests magma is moving beneath the volcano, suggesting a higher chance of an eruption," he told the Philippine News Agency.

Kanlaon has been degassing increased concentrations of volcanic SO2 this year at an average of 1,273 tons/day before June 3, 2024 eruption. Emission since then has elevated at an average of 3,254 tons/day.

Fluctuations in the gas emissions could be due to the interaction of groundwater and volcanic gases or shifts in magma movement, Bacolcol said earlier.

A total of 90 volcanic earthquakes were observed in Kanlaon from 3 p.m. from July 2 to 12 noon on July 3.

Phivolcs said Kanlaon had an average of 10 earthquakes per day since it erupted last June 3.

Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest) prevails over Kanlaon. This means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that can eventually lead to explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption at the summit crater.

The public is strongly advised to stay vigilant and avoid entering the 4-km. permanent danger zone to reduce the risk of volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic flows, falling rocks, and other dangers, Phivolcs said.

In case of ash fall that may affect communities downwind of Kanlaon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask.

Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes, especially those that have already experienced lahars and muddy streamflows, are advised to take precautionary measures against heavy rainfall.

Aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash and ballistic fragments from a sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft, Phivolcs said. (PNA)