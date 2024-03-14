PHO advises the public to keep hydrated

"Keep hydrated," Negros Occidental Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan told the public amid the high heat index these days.

"Always drink plenty of water and always watch out for symptoms of heat stroke and high blood pressure," Pinongan further said.

In the past few days, the heat index in the province reached up to 41 degrees Celsius.

However, Pinongan said they have not received yet an official report about any case of heat stroke but have noted that several cases of high blood pressure have been reported in outpatient and emergency departments of some hospitals.

She also advised the public to immediately consult with medical professionals about having symptoms of heat stroke and other water and food-related diseases such as cholera, Acute Bloody Diarrhea, and Typhoid.

Based on the PHO report, one death in Sipalay City has already occurred due to Acute Bloody Diarrhea, and 36 cases were reported as of March 2.

Kabankalan City has reported one death due to typhoid and 124 cases have been reported in 26 out of 31 local government units in the province.*