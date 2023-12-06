Bacolod

PHO warns public vs too much food this holiday season

"Be cautious of your health when eating lechon and too much food during Christmas parties," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan reminded the public on Tuesday, December 5.

“Let us be wary against gastroenteritis and cardiovascular diseases, Pinongan added.

Pinongan also reminded the public to make sure that the foods during parties are well prepared and that proper sanitation is being observed.

“There is so much food during parties but let's be careful, especially those having maintenance for some sickness,” Pinongan said.*

