PIA-6 pioneers barangay info officers initiative in Bago

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Western Visayas has launched the Barangay Information Officers (BIOs) in Bago City, the first in Negros Occidental.

PIA-6 Regional Head EnP. Cheryl Amor, along with Acting City Mayor Ramon Torres, led the activity at the Bago City Community Center on January 26.

Also present were PIA-6 Deputy Regional Head Easter Anne Doza, PIA-Negros Occidental Infocen Manager Lorenzo Lambatin Jr., City Local Government Operations Officer Mia Asuncion Gatilogo and City Information Officer Ace Balboa.

The secretaries of all 24 barangays in the city were mobilized as BIOs in support to the agency's bid to amplify government services, programs and projects in the grasroots.

After Bago City, PIA-6 will also launch the BIOs in the cities of Victorias and Bacolod. (PR)