PIMA guitar quartet to set stage in Bacolod

The accomplished PIMA Guitar Quartet, composed of classical guitarists Patrick Roxas, Iqui Vinculado, Monching Carpio, and Adrik Cristobal, is set to captivate Bacolod City with a series of performances across three different venues.

The PIMA Guitar Quartet kicks off their Bacolod tour with MELODIC CONVERGENCE at the Santuario de la Salle on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The fund-raising performance with special participation of the De La Salle Vivace Strings & De La Salle Chorale shall benefit the Gallaga Theatre Phase 3 renovation of the University of St. La Salle-Bacolod.

A lecture-performance CLASSICAL GUITAR UNPLUGGED: Insights and Performances, specially designed to ignite a deeper appreciation for classical guitar music, shall be conducted for teachers in Special Program for the Arts, Humanities, Arts & Design Track and Music on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, at 1:30 PM at the Provincial Capitol Building Social Hall.

The PIMA Bacolod tour culminates with another performance “Plucking Through Time: Classical Guitar Selections”, on Friday, May 24th, 2024, at 6:30 PM at the Negros Museum with guest artists Charles Kevin Tan, and Dela Salle Chorale which shall benefit the museum education programs.

As part of their commitment to community engagement, the PIMA Guitar Quartet will also hold an exclusive performance for the Carmelite Sisters community at the Carmelite Monastery on May 23rd.

The audiences of Bacolod can expect a variety of music ranging from Filipino, South American, Broadway, and Anime. The PIMAGQ is also looking forward to an Open Forum with teachers of music and cultural arts. Establishing a relationship with the Arts community is priority of the group for a more future collaborations and development of the guitar's presence in Negros.

This also highlights the accomplishments of four talented Filipino classical guitarists. Patrick Roxas, a performer, composer, and educator, brings a diverse background to his music. Angelica Vinculado, a rising star and champion of Filipino music, has performed internationally and released a solo album. Ramoncito Carpio is a respected pedagogue and organiser who actively promotes the guitar through performances, festivals, and competitions. Finally, Adrik Cristobal, a decorated competition winner, shares his knowledge with students and explores new concert themes.

This exciting event series is made possible by the Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio “Bong” Lacson in partnership with the Negros Cultural Foundation, University of St. La Salle-Bacolod, the Negros Museum, and the Artists’ Hub.

Tickets for the May 24 performance with cocktails are available at the Negros Museum. For inquiries contact (034) 433 4764 or 0956 925 2116. (PR)