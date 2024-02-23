'Pink trumpet' blooms in Hinigaran

It's unusual and unique to see a Pink Trumpet Tree with flowers that bloomed, showing a semblance of Cherry Blossoms and a Sakura tree from Japan.

This Pink trumpet tree has been visited by a photographer/content creator Choy Lando Photography who has a penchant for taking photos and videos on a ground angle and aerial view that attracts many Netizens.

He once shot on this pink trumpet tree in 2021 which is located in the middle of a sugarcane farm at Sitio Molobolo, Barangay Himaya, in Hinigaran town, Negros Occidental. And his social media posts got a significant number of likes and shares and also followers.

On February 20, Choy Lando Photography went back to the place of the Pink Trumpet Tree and it again showed its splendid scenery that has attracted locals and netizens.

Pink trumpet tree (Tabebuia rosea) is native to Central and South America from Mexico to Argentina. The tree is also called pink poui, and rosy trumpet tree.

It has become a popular tree to plant in parks and cities in neotropical areas. In the Philippines, some areas in Bukidnon have also become a good spot for photos because of the blushing trees’ aesthetic bloom.

The Pink trumpet tree grew in a private property and the owner just asked those locals and visitors not to step on the growing sugarcane when going to the famous tree.

There were some from the Municipal Tourism Office who also went to the place.

The Town of Hinigaran has its simple charms just like the Pink Trumpet Tree.*