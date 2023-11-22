Pintaflores football fest champs bemedaled

The San Carlos City Negros Football Club (SCCNFC) thru the San Carlos City Sports Office finished the two-day 2023 Pintaflores Football Festival with the awarding of winners on November 19. at SJRI Football Grounds.

At least 286 teams from the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Iloilo, and Cebu participated in the 15 categories of the event. Winners received medals and trophies.

In the U5 Mix category, Cebu FC Academy was champion; Sta. Ana FC (San Carlos City), 1st runner-up; and JCFC-ELBFA (Iloilo City), 2nd runner-up.

Cebu FC Academy dominated the U7 Mix and went home with the champion trophy; JCFC-ELBFA, 1st runner-up; and Classico de San Carlos FC (A), 2nd runner-up. Winners of the U10 Mix were Kings United FC (Dumaguete City), champion; JCFC-ELBFA, 1st runner-up; and Cebu Football Club Academy, 2nd runner-up.

In the U12 Mix, One Negros FC, Classico de San Carlos FC (A), and JCFC-ELBFA were the winning champion, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up, respectively while in the U14 Mix, winners included Bata Tigers (Bacolod City), champion; JCFC-ELBFA, 1st runner-up; and Classico de San Carlos FC, 2nd runner-up.

On the other hand, Kings United and Caritas de San Carlos were the champion and 1st runner-up in the U17 Boys; Classico de San Carlos FC, CSR Falcons (San Carlos City), and Caritas de San Carlos were the champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively in the U17 Girls category.

In the U9 Mix category, Cebu FC Academy successfully took home the championship followed by Classico de San Carlos FC (B) as 1st runner-up and Guiseppe FC (Cebu City) as 2nd runner-up.

Classico de San Carlos FC (A), Cebu United FC, and Dolphins Bacolod were the champion, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up in the U11 Mix, respectively. Classico de San Carlos FC (C) was also the champion in the U13 Boys, while JCFC-ELBFA and Lycans FC (San Carlos City) placed 1st and 2nd runners-up.

Classico de San Carlos FC (A) also dominated the U15 Boys category and was declared champion; Kings United, 1st runner-up; and Patriots FC (San Carlos City), 2nd runner-up.

In the 38 Up Men's, Silver Yana (San Carlos City), Barotac Nuevo (A) (Iloilo City), and Barotac Nuevo (B) were the champion, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

The Jr. Impas of Cebu City, Pocholo Yuvienco FT of San Carlos City, and Capuge of San Carlos City were the champion, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up in the Open Men's category while Sabas Talisay led the Women's Open and was declared champion, placing Pocholo Yuvienco FT and MB Balbacua (San Carlos City) as 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up.

Moreover, in the Soccer Mom category, San Carlos City teams, Gerardo P Valmayor, Classico de San Carlos, and Don Juan United were the champion, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up.

SCCNFC President Pocholo Yuvienco said their goal is to continue holding tournaments and promoting the tourism industry in the city after the pandemic; he is happy that many teams attended the festival despite the unfavorable weather conditions.

Yuvienco also thanked City Mayor Renato Gustilo, Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona, SP Members, and 1st District Congressman Gerardo Valmayor Jr. for their support. (PR)