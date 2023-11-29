Pintaflores futsal tourney champs awarded

The winners of the 3-day Pintaflores Futsal Tournament were awarded, Nov. 27, at Brgy. 4 Covered Court.



Said tournament had 32 matches in both categories facilitated by the San Carlos Negros Football Club and City Sports Office.



MB Balbacua FC was the champion in the Men's Open Category followed by Caritas FC and GPV FC as first and second runners-up, respectively.



In the Under 17 Girls Category Colegio de Sto. Tomas-Recoletos (CST-R)-A was champion followed by Julio Ledesma National High School (JLNHS) as first runner-up and Caritas FC as second runner-up.



Meanwhile, the Special Awards were given to Tañon College FC and Caritas FC for Fair Play Award; Best Striker awarded to Helen Criss Soledad and Niel Ryan Lirio; Best Pivot Helen Criss Soledad and Florence Agraviador; Best Defender Winceyette Tumala and Jañino Ramirez; Best Goal Keeper Precious Bacalso and JD Manuel while Beatriz Antonio and Paolo Sanchez were the Most Valuable Players for each category.



Futsal Coordinator Francis Barcuma led the awarding of winners where they received trophies, medals, and cash prizes. (PR)