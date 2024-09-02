PIO Provincial Summit

Information officers from the cities and municipalities of Negros Occidental, national government agencies, and Capitol departments and offices, attended the two-day training workshop themed, “Responding to Emerging DRRM Trends: The Role of Information Officers in Effective Communication, held at L’fisher Hotel in Bacolod City, Aug. 29-30, 2024.

The activity aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to communicate effectively and manage information, particularly during a disaster, ultimately contributing to a more coordinated and efficient response and public assistance.

Gov. Bong Lacson expressed his support to all information officers for their important roles in delivering accurate and timely information to the public, and for being the frontliners of developmental news and community engagement.

Speakers at the training were Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Asst. Region 6 Director Easter Anne Doza, Digicast Negros News Chief Romeo Subaldo, Philippine News Agency (PNA) Bacolod Bureau Chief Nanette Guadalquiver, and Provincial Social Welfare Officer IV Richelle Verdeprado – Mangga.