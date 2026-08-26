PLDT Enterprise 'SME Day' equips Iloilo businesses for digital future

OVER a hundred delegates from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Iloilo City gathered for SME Day Iloilo, organized by PLDT's B2B arm PLDT Enterprise to boost business resilience for SMEs through knowledge-sharing and technology.

Through expert-led sessions from PLDT Enterprise, ePLDT, VITRO, Inc., and Cisco Meraki, the delegates explored technologies shaping the future of business, from 5G and resilient connectivity to data centers and cybersecurity solutions that help protect businesses and ensure continuity. The discussions also tackled applications designed to enhance business operations and reach more customers amid fast-evolving business landscape.

“Our local businesses are an important part of Iloilo City’s progress,” said Atty. Fydah Marie Sabandoh Del Rosario, Head of the Data Assessment and System Management Office of the Iloilo City Government, highlighting the vital role of SMEs in creating jobs, supporting families, and contributing to local economy.

“As Iloilo continues to grow as a center for business and innovation, we want our entrepreneurs to be ready to take advantage of new opportunities, leveraging technology as an essential part of doing business,” Del Rosario added.

Recognizing the growing contribution of SMEs to the economy, PLDT Enterprise Vice President and Head of Growth Marketing, Digital, and Trade John Eric S. Alviz underscored the importance of supporting businesses with the right tools and solutions.

“At PLDT Group, our priority is to see to it that we are able to help each and every SME grow, and that we can provide for whatever they need, whether it’s connectivity, technology, platforms, or solutions,” he said.

"This aligns with our chairman MVP's belief that there may be small businesses, but there are no small businessmen -- the contribution of SMEs in helping build the nation is no small feat."

Atty. Fritzie Gayle Diez-Treñas of JD Bakery Café also shared how digital transformation has helped streamline their operations and make their business future-ready.

“I encourage every entrepreneur to see digital transformation not as a disruption, but as an opportunity—an opportunity to become more efficient, make better decisions, and build businesses that are stronger, more resilient, and ready for the future. Because in today’s world, technology is no longer just supporting business; it is very much about helping shape the future,” said Diez-Treñas, who serves as JD Bakery Cafe's director for finance, administration and corporate affairs.

She added that the company’s ability to adapt has been key to its growth. “While our products have evolved and our footprint has expanded, one thing has remained constant—our willingness to adapt. That willingness has allowed us to embrace new technologies while staying true to our purpose of serving good food every day for everyday people.”

SME Day has been connecting businesses across the country with the knowledge and digital solutions they need to grow. Through the initiative, PLDT Enterprise continues to help SMEs innovate, adapt to evolving business needs, and unlock new opportunities through technology. (PR)