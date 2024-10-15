PLO completes probe against Tourism Head

Provincial Legal Office Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. said that the investigation they conducted against the former Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary Manager is already complete and that they finalizing the report for submission to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Cheryl Decena who is now the Provincial Tourism Head. A show cause order was issued against Decena and several employees of Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary for unliquidated cash advances.

"We are finalizing the decision to be submitted to the Governor because of supervening events as it's a continuing liquidation so based on that and also on the gravity of the offense, we are still determining the penalty to be recommended to the disciplining authority," Nellas explained. Earlier

Lacson explained that the serving of show cause order to Decena, who was then assigned at the Mambukal Resort, and some of its employees, is not a “big deal” since they were just reminded to liquidate cash advances, the deadline of which was supposed to be last year. (TDE)