PLO nearing resolution on former Mambukal manager show cause order

Provincial Legal Officer and Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas revealed that they are nearing to come up with a resolution on the show cause order against former Manager of Mambukal Resort Cheryl Decena.

This pertains to the alleged unliquidated cash advances and catering amounting to P3 million.

Nellas said Decena opted to submit her position paper which was already received by his office.

Nellas earlier explained that a show cause order is being issued by the capitol on some employees to shed light on some issues.

Decena is currently the Provincial Tourism Head.

Nellas said the show cause order was served against Decena and five others on May 14, 2024, and they officially received it on May 16.

"This has something to do with irregularities on cash advances, expenses versus collection all amounted to about P30 million," Nellas said earlier.

He said there is no formal charge yet against the respondents and that they are still reporting to their respective regular duties.

He said the resolution of the case may be out 20 days after the respondents filed their answer. (TDE)