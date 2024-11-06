PM Montilla awarded as one of the top Tax Payers

Former Isabela Vice Mayor Patrick Miguel Montilla was awarded as one of the top taxpayers for the individual category during Tuesday's celebration of the 126th celebration of El Cinco de Noviembre by the provincial government of Negros Occ.

Nine others were given the award of the province for the individual category and 10 were also awarded for the corporate category.

Patricia Montilla, sister of the PM Montilla expressed appreciation for her brother in paying for the real property taxes of their landholdings situated in Isabela, Negros Occidental.

She pointed out that it had been her brother’s priority to pay the land tax when he became the estate administrator and discovered that it had been long overdue.

She added, “My brother has always been a responsible, law-abiding citizen and I am proud of him”.

PM Montilla is running for Board Member in the 5th Legislative District of Negros Occidental in the upcoming 2025 Midterm Elections, choosing to run independently instead of joining incumbent Vice Mayor and Mayor of Isabela Juan Miguel Montilla and Irene Montilla, who are his nephew and sister-in-law, respectively, under the banner of the PFP Party with Congressional candidate Anton Occeno.

The incumbent Montillas will be facing off against the sons of incumbent Congressman Dino Yulo and former Board Member Renato Malabor, Miguel Yulo, and JR Malabor in tandem, for the position of Mayor and Vice Mayor of Isabela. As an Independent candidate for Board Member, it is not clear whether PM Montilla will be supporting and be supported by the Montilla mother-son duo or the Yulo-Malabor tandem.

PM Montilla was unavailable for an interview or comment after the ceremony. His legal counsel and campaign lawyer, Atty. Christie Espinosa explained in a phone interview that PM Montilla left early to attend as an honorary guest in the turn-over ceremony of the ancestral house of General Aniceto Lacson in Silay City to the Philippine National Museum, in commemoration of Cinco de Noviembre.

Atty. Espinosa stated, “It is perhaps unknown to most that PM Montilla is a direct descendant of General Aniceto Lacson.

Incidentally, today is marked annually in Negros Occidental as a special holiday. Cinco de Noviembre celebrates the revolution led by Aniceto Lacson on November 5, 1898, which led to the peaceful surrender of the Spanish forces in Bacolod City and gave birth to the Negros Republic with Aniceto Lacson as its first and only President.

Espinosa further said, PM Montilla has more reasons than most to commemorate it because he is the great-grandson of the first President of the Negros Republic, Aniceto Lacson, whose ancestral house in Silay City is being turned over today by the descendant families to the Philippine National Museum.

His father, Enrique A Montilla Jr., was the son of Maria Lacson Arroyo-Montilla who was the only daughter of the eldest child of General Aniceto Lacson-Jesusa Lacson-Arroyo, making PM Montilla a great grandson of General Aniceto Lacson, a descendant in the direct descending line.”

“As far as I know he filed his certificate of candidacy as an independent candidate so I do not know if he will be supported or endorsed by either party or candidate running for Mayor in Isabela but I am positive that the people of Isabela will vote for him regardless of their choice of Mayor.

As to who he will endorse or support for the local positions of Mayor and Vice Mayor in Isabela, I believe he has already stated that he will support whoever the people will vote for," Espinosa further said.

When asked what motivated PM Montilla to run independently for Board Member, Atty Espinosa explained, “his personal motivations are his own but logistically, I believe a major factor that he considered is incumbent Board Member Anton Occeno deciding to run for Congressman because it leaves one seat for Board Member open.

Of course, running independently will always be more challenging but I’m sure he also studied the numbers and weighed in some factors. One of those factors is the request of the people who supported him in the last elections to run again.”(TDE)