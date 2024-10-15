PNP approves gun ban for MassKara Festival

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has approved the implementation of the gun ban for the ongoing MassKara Festival in Bacolod City.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) will implement the citywide gun ban from October 11 to 11:59 p.m. on October 27, 2024.

Only the members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies in agency-prescribed uniforms who are performing official duties will be allowed to carry firearms.

The Memorandum was signed by Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil dated October 10, 2024.

BCPO earlier sent their request to the PNP national office for suspension of Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residents (PTCFORs).

Captain Jonito Pastrana, public information officer of Bacolod City Police BCPO, earlier said at least 1,828 security personnel of the PNP and other law enforcement agencies will secure the 45th edition of the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, which will run from October 12 to 27.

Aside from the BCPO personnel, he said they already received the first batch of the augmentation personnel from PRO-6, which is composed of 523 personnel.

He said the second batch of the augmentation personnel from PRO-6 will be deployed on October 21.

He added that they expect a “zero fatality” for this year’s festival.

Policemen were deployed in various areas, especially in the identified festival sites, such as Bacolod City Public Plaza, Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), Lacson Strip, and Mega world's The Upper East. /MAP.