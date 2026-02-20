Police, agencies unite for safety amid Kanlaon Volcano crisis

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) activated contingency and response measures following a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) advisory on the explosive eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong said Regional Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay directed all chiefs of police and force commanders in identified danger zones and adjacent municipalities to implement proactive measures for public safety.

Malong said police units are coordinating with local government units, disaster risk reduction and management offices, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Bureau of Fire Protection to support evacuations and maintain order.

"Personnel have been deployed to conduct intensified monitoring of high-risk areas, assist in traffic management, secure evacuation centers, and ensure the readiness of mobility and communication assets," Malong said.

Malong said all units must submit real-time situational reports to ensure a coordinated response.

Malong said PRO-NIR remains prepared to safeguard lives and maintain order during the crisis.

"The public is strongly advised to remain vigilant, follow the directives of local authorities, and prioritize safety at all times," Malong said.

Malong said PRO-NIR remains in close coordination with all concerned agencies to ensure a unified disaster response for the safety of the people in the NIR. (MAP)