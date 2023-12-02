Police arrest suspect in councilor’s slay, other killings in Negros

Police agents have arrested an alleged gun-for-hire in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental after he shot a resident and was subsequently identified as a suspect in the killing of a town councilor in 2021.

The suspect, a 57-year-old resident of Purok 3, Barangay Manalongon and identified only as "Longlong," was arrested a few hours after shooting a man in Sitio Kantamsi, Barangay Nagbalaye of the southern town on Thursday.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was brought to a private hospital in this capital city where he is currently recuperating, according to a report Friday.

He was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked.

An old grudge was eyed as the motive for the shooting.

During the investigation, it was found out that Longlong was tagged in the killing of Sta. Catalina councilor Rude Anthony Melodia on Jan. 10, 2021, according to Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

Melodia was having his car washed when three motorcycle-riding suspects came and shot him. He died instantly.

“The suspect is an alleged hired gun who was implicated in the murder of Melodia as well as other killings in Sta. Catalina. He was previously arrested but was out on bail,” Polinar said. (PNA)