Police await family of minor victim to file rape raps

The Bacolod City Police Station 2 is still waiting for the family of the 17-year-old female victim who was allegedly molested by a teenager, while his three other companions laughed, inside a bar at 17th Lacson Street on December 8.

One of the suspect’s companions even took a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

Captain Glen Montaño, commander of Police Station 2, said Wednesday, December 13, they are still conducting an investigation, adding that they are waiting for the victim and her parents so they can get the affidavit to file the case against the suspects.

He said they already identified one of the suspects, who will be charged for rape, and they will also file a separate case against his companions who posted the video on social media for violation of Republic Act 9995 or the Anti Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.

Montaño noted that based on the video posted on social media, it was taken around 10 p.m. on December 8.

He said the victim reported the incident at the station on December 10 after she saw the video on social media.

The suspect and his three companions were allegedly Criminology students in one of the universities in Bacolod City.

The police advised the parents to always check the activities of their children to avoid untoward incidents.*