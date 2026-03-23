Police enforcers security measures for transport strike

THE Police Regional Office Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), through the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), activated comprehensive security preparations for the transport strike, caravan, and protest rally on March 23, 2026, in Bacolod City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said heightened police visibility exists across major routes, identified convergence areas, transport terminals, and key establishments along the planned caravan route.

She said police personnel have been deployed to ensure public safety, manage traffic flow, and maintain peace and order.

PRO-NIR intensified its intelligence monitoring efforts to track developments and preempt potential security concerns. Coordination between intelligence units and ground commanders remains continuous to ensure a proactive and calibrated response.

“All security personnel are in place, including Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) units placed on standby for possible augmentation,” Malong said.

She said these forces are prepared for deployment to address incidents and ensure the activity remains peaceful.

She said patrol vehicles are ready for the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) “Libreng Sakay” initiative to support affected commuters.

Malong said PRO-NIR and BCPO maintained coordination with organizers and transport groups to promote a lawful assembly while ensuring the rights of all parties are respected.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said they are prepared to ensure public safety and the orderly conduct of the activity.

“Our personnel are on the ground, our systems are in place, and our coordination with stakeholders remains strong. We call on everyone to cooperate and uphold peace and discipline throughout the event,” he said.

PRO NIR assured the public of its readiness to respond to any situation and its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of the community.

Moreover, the City Government of Bacolod deployed vehicles to accommodate affected commuters in various barangays.

Mayor Greg Gasataya said they implemented the “Libre Sakay Program” from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The mayor said he will hold a dialogue with public utility jeepney drivers at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to address the problem. (MAP)