Police eye 2 angles in slay of Bacolod resident

Authorities are eyeing two angles in the killing of a resident of Purok Boulevard, Barangay 14, Bacolod City on Monday night, April 29.

Police identified the fatality as Babes Gonzales, 24, a resident of the said village.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, said Tuesday, April 30, that the victim was standing at the door of their house when an unidentified assailant fired at her several times and fled.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds on her head and hand. She died on the spot.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime three cartridges of a .35 caliber pistol.

Bonilla said they are looking into illegal drugs and love triangle as the possible motives for the killing of the victim.

He said they were informed that the victim was involved in the operation of illegal drugs in Barangay 14 and was already under surveillance.

He added that they are also eyeing a love triangle after the live-in partner of the victim confessed that her former husband, who was also said to be involved in illegal drugs, discovered that she was living with the victim.

Bonilla said the mother of the victim was just watching a television in their living room when the gunman fired at her.

The mother of the victim told the police that the suspect was a sharpshooter and was wearing a bonnet.

Bonilla said they are still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the identity of the suspect.*