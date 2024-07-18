Police eye 2 angles in slay of contractor

Authorities are eyeing two angles in the killing of the contractor at Purok Masagana, Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

Police identified the fatality as Gregg Alvin Gelito, 39, a resident of Alunan Bay-bay, Barangay 35, Bacolod City.

Captain Michael Tuburan, commander of Police Station 9, said yesterday the victim was about to board his vehicle when two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle fired at him several times and fled.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his head. He was brought to South Bacolod General Hospital, but he did not survive.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime three empty shells and one slug of unidentified firearms.

Tuburan said they are looking into personal grudges and job-related as the possible motives for the killing of the victim.

Before the incident, he said the victim, a contractor of building projects in Bacolod City, checked one of his canteen projects in a school along with his friend and driver.

He added they will also coordinate with the family of the victim to determine if Gelito was receiving threats before the incident.

Tuburan noted that the victim, who was also staying in Barangay Felisa, has a police record in Balabag, Boracay Island for estafa and Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 or The Bouncing Check Law complaints in 2022.

" We will check the update of his case in Boracay Island as part of our investigation to solve the case," he said.

He added that they will also check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera of business establishments near the area to determine the identities of the gunman and his companion, who served as the driver of the motorcycle./MAP.