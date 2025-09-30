Police eye 3 angles in shooting of 2 brothers

THE Bacolod City Police Station 3 is eyeing three angles in the killing of a 43-year-old man and the wounding of his 41-year-old brother in Purok Active, Barangay Mandalagan Monday, on September 29, 2025.

Captain Rondyl Tapang, commander of Police Station 3, said the two brothers, whose names are being withheld at the request of their family, are residents of Barangay Mandalagan.

Tapang said the 41-year-old victim was driving a motorcycle along with his brother when unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle followed and fired at them several times around 8:40 a.m.

He said the two brothers sustained gunshot wounds. They were brought to a hospital, but the 43-year-old did not survive.

Police recovered from the bag of one of the victims a short firearm.

Tapang said they are looking into personal grudges, drug related and third-party issue as motives in the incident.

He said it was a well-planned attack, adding that the victims activities were probably monitored by the assailants.

Tapang said they have no lead yet on the identities of the gunmen.

He urged witnesses and persons who may have information to come out and help authorities bring the perpetrators to justice. (MAP)