Police eye grudge as a motive in slay of bizman

Bacolod City Police Station 4 is eyeing personal grudges as a possible motive in the killing of a businessman at Paglaum, Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City on Monday afternoon, July 22.

Police identified the victim as Jun Alaba, a resident of Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City.

Captain Francis Depasucat said yesterday that Alaba, who was engaged in the lending business, was driving his vehicle when Ronel Rafael, who used to work as his driver, fired at him.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his body. He was brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

Police recovered from the scene of a crime one fired cartridge, two dud cartridges, and one short firearm loaded with a magazine.

Before the incident, Depasucat said a heated argument ensued between Alaba and Rafael, 34, a resident of General Luna, Toboso.

He said Rafael took a gun and shot the victim.

He added that Rafael, who denied the crime, was also arrested.

Depasucat disclosed that they are now preparing the documents to file murder charges against the suspect./MAP.