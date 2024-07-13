Police eye grudge in slay of ex-inmate

Bacolod City Police Station 2 is eyeing personal grudges as a possible motive in the killing of a former inmate at Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City on Thursday morning, July 11.

Police identified the victim as Joemarie Villapana, 33, a resident of Purok Boulevard, Barangay 14.

Captain Glen Montaño said yesterday the victim was walking along Purok Lampirong with his minor companion when an unidentified man, on board a motorcycle, approached and fired at him several times.

He said the minor, who was unhurt, immediately ran.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds. He was brought to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

Montaño said the victim, a drug user, was a former inmate in Police Station 1 for police disobedience, and theft complaint.

He said the victim was also involved in several theft incidents along Bredco Port.

He added they are still conducting further investigation to determine the identity of the suspect./MAP.