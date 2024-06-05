Police eye rape as motive in killing of Grade 11 student

Rape is being eyed by the investigators of Police Station 5 as the motive in the killing of a Grade 11 male student inside his house at Granada Heights Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, on Sunday, June 2.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, said on Tuesday, June 4, Nicus Balagusa, 20, was killed by the father of the 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld, who was allegedly molested by the group of the victim.

She said on May 31, the 16-year-old girl attended a party along with the victim and their friends in Barangay Granada.

They reportedly got drunk, and the girl was allegedly molested by one of the companions of the victim.

When she got home, the girl confessed to her father that she was molested by one of her friends, she added.

Nillosan noted that the girl revealed the names of her friends to her father, and then her father went to the house of Balagusa, where he was killed.

The investigation showed Balagusa was playing billiards outside their house when a sedan vehicle parked in the area.

Two men, who were armed with unidentified firearms, alighted from a vehicle and tried to chase the victim, who ran inside his house.

The victim hid in his room, but the suspects forcibly opened it and fired at him several times.

Nillosan said Balagusa was shot to death in front of his parents. “The gunman intended to kill the victim. The victim’s parents were unhurt,” she said.

Before the incident, she said that the gunman also mauled two of Balagusa's friends, who were also present when the girl was allegedly molested.

Nillosan said they found out that there’s only one suspect in the molestation of the 16-year-old girl, and the operation is still ongoing.

She said they are now preparing the documents to file the rape complaint against the suspect, whose name is being withheld.*