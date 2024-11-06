Police face difficulty in slain caretaker's case

The Bacolod City Police Station 10 is facing difficulty in identifying the perpetrator behind the killing of the caretaker at Zone 1, Barangay Handumanan, Bacolod City on Monday, November 4.

Police identified the fatality as Henry Salbibia, 50, a resident of Barangay Blumentritt, Murcia, Negros Occidental.

Captain Sherwin Galupar, commander of Police Station 9, said yesterday the investigators are still gathering evidence to determine the identity of the perpetrator on board a motorcycle.

He said they have no lead yet on the identity of the assailant.

Investigation showed the victim, a caretaker of a foundation, was driving his motorcycle at about 11:50 a.m. when an unidentified assailant, who was tailing him, fired at him using unidentified firearms.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on the back portion of his

head and died on the spot.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime an empty shell of unidentified firearms.

Galupar said the suspect was wearing a jacket and helmet and fled to an unknown direction.

He said the victim has no record in Police Station 10 and they are now coordinating with the business establishments in the area to check the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

The police are waiting for the family of the victim to determine if Salbibia was receiving threats before the incident.

Galupar also urged those who may know about the killing to surface and shed light on the incident. /MAP.