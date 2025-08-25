Police face difficulty in slain church driver’s case

THE Bacolod City Police Station 6 is facing difficulty identifying the perpetrators behind the killing of a church driver in front of Bacolod Cosmopolitan Church Incorporated in Purok 6, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Police identified the victim as Efren Banaglorioso, 59, a resident of Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

Captain Rosalino Pugoy, commander of Police Station 6, said investigators are still gathering evidence to determine the identities of the perpetrators on board a Mitsubishi Montero.

He said they have no lead yet on the assailants’ identities.

Investigation showed the victim had just come out of the church and was standing beside the road when a black Mitsubishi Montero stopped in the area.

Pugoy said an unidentified gunman alighted from the backseat of the vehicle and, without provocation, shot the victim seven times with an unidentified firearm before fleeing.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Police recovered six empty shells and a slug from an unidentified firearm at the crime scene.

Pugoy said they are eyeing mistaken identity or personal grudges as possible motives for the killing.

He said the victim had no negative record in their barangay or with the Bacolod City Police Office but added they do not discount the possibility that he had enemies.

Pugoy also urged anyone with knowledge of the killing to come forward and shed light on the incident. (MAP)