Police face difficulty in slain contractor's case

The Bacolod City Police Station 9 is facing difficulty in identifying the perpetrators behind the killing of the contractor at Purok Masagana, Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City on Tuesday, July 16.

Captain Michael Tuburan, commander of Police Station 9, said yesterday the investigators are still gathering evidence to determine the identities of the two perpetrators on board a motorcycle.

He said they have no lead yet on the identities of the assailants.

He added that they have footage of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, however, it only showed the striped t-shirt of the gunman and a Barako motorcycle without a plate number attached.

The suspects were also wearing helmets.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gregg Alvin Gelito, 39, a resident of Alunan Bay-bay, Barangay 35, Bacolod City, was about to board his vehicle when two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle fired at him several times and fled.

The victim, a contractor in Bacolod City, sustained a gunshot wound on his head. He was brought to South Bacolod General Hospital, but he did not survive.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime three empty shells and one slug of unidentified firearms.

The police are looking into personal grudges and job-related as the possible motives for the killing of the victim.

Tuburan said they are still waiting for the family of the victim to determine if Gelito was receiving threats before the incident.

Tuburan also urged those who may have knowledge of the killing to surface and shed light on the incident./MAP.