Police official in hot water for ‘protecting’ Chinese crime syndicate

A POLICE official from Bacolod City is now in “hot water” after he allegedly acting as a protector of a Chinese crime syndicate engaged in illegal cigarette manufacturing, smuggling and operation of E-sabong in Negros Occidental.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla, who was in Bago City, Negros Occidental on April 24, 2026, announced that the Philippine National Police, through the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in close coordination with the National Tobacco Administration, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), and local police units, successfully dismantled a large-scale illegal cigarette manufacturing and distribution network during simultaneous law enforcement operations on April 22, 2026, in Bago City and Bacolod City.

Remulla said an active Bacolod police major is under preventive custody and undergoing debriefing and they believe he was not acting alone.

He said such illicit trade deprives the government of billions in excise tax revenues that should otherwise fund public healthcare and essential social services, adding that they were able to stop operations in Luzon and next is the Visayas.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the operation was carried out under CIDG Flagship OLEA Oplan Megashopper through the implementation of Mission Orders 001-2026 and 002-2026, targeting facilities allegedly engaged in the unlawful manufacture, processing, storage, and distribution of cigarette products in violation of existing laws regulating the tobacco industry.

She said that around 10:15 a.m., composite teams simultaneously served mission orders at two identified sites include a warehouse facility at KM 14, Purok Rosas, Barangay Calumangan, Bago City; and Block 4, Lot 20, Vista Street, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City.

The operations also led to the arrest of 10 foreign nationals identified as Fugong Jiang, Wu JianQun, Xu Ke, Li Hong, Ye Jun, A Yac, Tan Jing, Wu Shaobin, Eron Chen, and Pan Zongxing.

Authorities confiscated cigarette-manufacturing equipment, raw tobacco materials, packaging supplies, labels, and finished cigarette products, with a combined estimated value of P799,151,453.54.

Items seized at the Bago City site include three sets of cigarette manufacturing machines; three sets of cigarette packing machines; assorted finished cigarette products; tobacco stems and cut fillers; and packaging materials, labels, filter rods, foils, and related materials with estimated value of P262,554,888.26.

Operatives also seized at the Bacolod City site include tobacco raw materials; large volume of cigarette pack labels; filter rods, filter papers, and tipping materials; menthol liquid; and additional packaging supplies with estimated value of P536,596,565.28.

PRO-NIR investigation revealed that the illegal manufacturing operation allegedly began in the third quarter of 2025 and was reportedly operated and supervised by foreign nationals.

Authorities also discovered that the finished cigarette products were being distributed across Southern Luzon, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and the National Capital Region, indicating a wide-reaching and organized illicit trade network.

Malong said they learned that Filipino workers had allegedly been recruited and promised a daily wage of P500.

However, she said some workers were reportedly not paid as agreed and were restricted from leaving the premises, prompting authorities to examine possible elements of forced labor and human trafficking.

Charges have been filed against the suspects for violations of Presidential Decree 1481, Republic Act 9208, as amended, Republic Act 12022, and other related offenses subject to further investigation.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said this matter is now under investigation of the CIDG to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegation.

Ibay emphasized that it is never remiss in disciplining its personnel and does not tolerate any involvement in illegal activities.

"Any member of the organization found to have violated the law, rules, or ethical standards shall be dealt with accordingly and subjected to appropriate administrative and criminal proceedings," he said.

He added that PRO-NIR remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and preserving the trust and confidence of the public.

The Philippine National Police and CIDG reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against illegal manufacturing, tax evasion, labor exploitation, and transnational criminal activities that harm lawful businesses and deprive the government of rightful revenues.

Moreover, a total of 30 individuals were also arrested by CIDG after they were caught in the act of operating an illegal online cockfighting or “e-sabong” facility in Sitio Catamnan 2, Barangay Concepcion, Talisay City, Negros Occidental on April 23.

Malong said the operation was carried out under CIDG Flagship OLEA “Oplan Bolilyo” by operatives of CIDG RFU NCR as lead unit, in coordination with CIDG RFU NIR, 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion NIR, Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit NIR, and Talisay Component City Police Station.

Authorities apprehended the suspects for alleged violation of Presidential Decree 1602 (Illegal Gambling) in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

During the raid, Malong said authorities confiscated numerous items believed to have been used in the illegal operation, including computer sets, laptops, routers, 26 cellular phones, multiple video cameras with tripods, three Starlink satellite receivers, 290 cockfighting gaffs, fighting cocks, and other paraphernalia associated with online betting and cockfighting broadcasts.

PRO-NIR investigation revealed that the site allegedly functioned as a covert online cockfighting arena where live matches were streamed using cameras and digital devices for remote betting operations.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against illegal gambling activities, especially those exploiting digital platforms to evade law enforcement. (MAP)