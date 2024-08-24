Police probe alleged ‘abduction’ in Bacolod

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is still conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged abduction of a female college student in the area of Police Station 4 in Bacolod City on Tuesday, August 20.

Captain Francis Depasucat, commander of Police Station 4, in a radio interview, said they are still gathering evidence to determine the allegation of the victim that she was allegedly abducted in Bacolod City and managed to escape in the area of Bago City.

He said they could not determine yet if it was an abduction or not since the investigation is still ongoing.

He added that they are now reviewing the footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to prove the allegation of the victim that she was allegedly abducted by four unidentified men on board a van vehicle.

Initial investigation showed the victim, a 21-year-old, and resident of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, was about to buy food when four unidentified men allegedly forced her to get in a van at about 8 p.m.

She managed to escape when the alleged suspects parked their vehicle along Barangay Sampinit, Bago City to pee and smoke outside the van.

She ran and hid in the sugarcane field until she was found by concerned citizens who were looking for a spider in the area. She was seen with a tie on her hands and neck. She also sustained minor injuries, it added.

Police Station 4 isalsocoordinatesith Bago City Police Station for a joint investigation. /MAP