Police probe death of boy, 17, after falling from mall’s 5th floor

THE Bacolod City Police Station 1 is investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who fell from the fifth floor of a mall in the city on January 7, 2026.

Captain Efren Legada, Police Station 1 commander, said they are now coordinating with the management of the mall to check the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera to determine if there’s a foul play or ended a suicide incident.

“As of now, we cannot conclude that this was a suicide,” Legada said.

Initial investigation showed the boy, a resident of the nearby city of Bacolod, went to the fifth floor of the mall unaccompanied around 9:29 p.m.

Legada said the boy, who sustained serious injuries, was found by a security guard and brought to a hospital but did not survive.

He said the family refused to give further details about the background of the boy, adding that before the incident, the boy also sent a video to his parents.

Legada urged the management of mall to implement stricter security measures, including increased visibility patrol within their area of responsibility to avoid similar incident. (MAP)