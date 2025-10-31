Police probe missing woman in Negros Occidental

THE Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) is now conducting a thorough investigation to locate the 42-year-old woman who was reported missing after her car was found abandoned with bloodstains in Sitio So-ol, Barangay Gargato, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Colonel Dennis Wenceslao, Nocppo director, already ordered a joint investigation to be conducted by Victorias City Police Station and Hinigaran Municipal Police Station.

The woman, a single mother, has a 10-year-old child, and a resident of Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Jovil Sedel, Hinigaran police chief, said a concerned citizen informed them about an abandoned gray sedan vehicle beside a surgarcane in Sitio So-ol.

He said the windshield on the driver’s side was destroyed and they also found bloodstains both the driver and passenger seats.

He added that they identified the owner of the car based on the recovered documents where they found out that the car was purchased secondhand by the woman from a resident of Molo, Iloilo.

Sedel noted that the woman left their home in Victorias City around 5 a.m. and her car was found abandoned at 3:57 p.m. in Hinigaran.

He said it has not been proven that the bloodstains in the car were hers.

“The abandoned vehicle could be a diversion from what really happened and her disappearance,” Sedel said.

He added that they also coordinated with the family of the woman and they also positively identified the abandoned vehicle. However, they knew little about her, as she was alleged to be a secretive person.

Sedel disclosed that it’s now their focus to determine the person who left the vehicle in the area. (MAP)