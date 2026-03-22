Police probe slay of community radio announcer

THE La Castellana Municipal Police Station is still conducting a thorough investigation to solve the killing of a community radio announcer on March 20, 2026 in La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Police identified the victim as Julito “Jaz” Diamante Calo, 49, an anchor of “Waswasanay sa Quinto Distrito” program of DNN News FM based in Himamaylan City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the victim, a resident of Sitio Lapak Kawayanan, Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Occidental, is also a job order employee of the local government of Himamaylan City.

She said the victim was standing in front of his house beside the road around 2:30 p.m. when a white Sports Utility Vehicle coming from the direction of La Carlota City, stopped in front of him.

An unidentified suspect onboard the vehicle suddenly shot him in the head. He died on the spot.

The suspect fled toward La Castellana town proper.

Malong said the investigation is still ongoing to determine the identity of the suspect.

Police have no leads yet on the motive behind the killing. (MAP)