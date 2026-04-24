Police seize loose firearms, drugs in Cadiz

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) seized firearms and ammunition during a search warrant operation in Hacienda Tagud, Barangay Luna, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, on April 23, 2026.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Bong-bong, 39, a resident of the village.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said operatives of Cadiz City Police Station raided the house of Bong-bong by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

She said the operation stemmed from reports of concerned residents received by Cadiz Police Station that the suspect was threatening his neighbors by stating that he would shoot them, causing fear and alarm within the community.

Acting on the report, intelligence operatives immediately conducted casing and surveillance operations, as well as firearms verification, which revealed that he is not a licensed firearms holder.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession one improvised shotgun (sulpak), six rounds of live ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun, and one .38 caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, and three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, with estimated market value of P20,400.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Cadiz City Police Station.

Malong said PRO-NIR reaffirmed its commitment to protect communities from threats posed by illegal firearms and dangerous drugs.

She said this operation underscores the importance of public cooperation and highlights the organization’s prompt and decisive action in addressing reports that endanger public safety. (MAP)