Police to determine election hot spots in Negros Occidental

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas along with the Philippine Army and the Commission of Elections (Comelec) will hold a meeting to determine the election hot spots in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental.

This was stressed by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, on Friday, October 4 during his inspection at the Comelec-Bacolod.

Wanky said he inspected the Comelec office to ensure the deployment of police to maintain peace and order during the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) from October 1 to 8.

He said they are set to meet with the Philippine Army and Comelec to assess the situation in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental.

" If there's an area of concern and presence of the potential private armed groups, the committee will declare ( election hot spots)," he added.

Wanky noted that for now, they cannot declare if there's an election hot spots in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental.

" Let's wait for the Comelec to call for the final meeting to determine if there's a presence of the private armed groups and election areas of concerns," Wanky said.

He said in previous elections, there were identified election hot spots in Negros Occidental.

Moreover, Wanky also urged the aspirants to file their COC early and remind their supporters to behave during the filing of their COC especially during the last day on October 8.

Wanky said it has been observed that since October 1 at least three aspirants in Bacolod City filed their COC.

" Don't wait for the last day of filing to avoid overcrowded at Comelec," he said./MAP.