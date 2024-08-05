Police visibility in all schools urged

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) through its officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica to intensify police visibility and crime deterrence by assigned police personnel in all public and private schools for the safety of the students for the academic year 2024-2025.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Health.

Puentevella said there is a need for the BCPO to increase its police visibility to institute appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the children and to help bring back the people’s confidence in our law enforcement agencies.

“The increased police visibility around private and public schools will protect students and suppress crimes within the vicinity of schools,” he said.

Puentevella noted that Article II, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution states that the maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and the promotion of the general welfare are essential for the enjoyment by all the people of the blessings of democracy.

He said Section 24 Paragraph A of Republic Act No. 6975 or the Department of Interior and Local Government Act of 1990 provides that the Philippine National Police Shall Enforce all laws and ordinances relative to the protection of lives and properties.

“It also provides that the Philippine National Police shall maintain peace and order and take all necessary steps to ensure public safety,” he added./MAP