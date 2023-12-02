Population, dev’t program partners summit held in Bago

The Bago City Population and Development Office has spearheaded the Program Partners Summit 2023 at the Community Center, Nov. 29.

It was participated by peer educators, youth center coordinators, barangay population volunteers, and pre-marriage orientation and counseling team in the city.

The one-day summit is aimed at strengthening the participation and coordination of stakeholders and volunteers. Also, to provide updates on population and development activities and programs.

The activities included sharing of experiences, report and program updates, talent presentation and pledge of commitment, among others.

Vice Mayor Ramon Torres spoke at the summit, which was also attended by Medical Officer IV Dr. Allan Abayon, City Social Welfare and Development Officer Leah Pilipina Canayon and Population Program Officer IV Ann Marie Torres. (PR)