Pork ban in Negros Occidental yields P42M in 2023

The African Swine Fever (ASF) Task Force of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) have seized a total of P42 million worth of pork products from various ports in Negros Occidental last year.

Based on the data released by the PVO, from January to December of last year, the ASF Task Force confiscated 20,376 kilos of pork, and 53,000 boxes of pork products with a total market value of P42,066,046.

PVO head Dr. Placeda Lemana said the majority of the confiscations took place at the Bredco Port in Bacolod City, where most of the passenger and cargo traffic is coming in.

Lemana said most of the products were not confiscated and were instead returned to their points of origin.

The PVO head also said that Negros Occidental remains free of ASF, although she reminded travelers that the entry of pork products remains banned, particularly those coming from areas that have confirmed ASF cases.*