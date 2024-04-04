Pork price drops by P20/kilo in NegOcc

A drop of P20 per kilo in the prices of pork and live pigs in Negros Occidental was reported.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana said Wednesday, April 3, that based on their monitoring as of last week, the average price of pork provincewide is already pegged at P366 per kilo while live pigs for slaughtering dropped to P200 to P210 per kilo from the previous price of P230 per kilo, which was high.

In Bago City, for example, Lemana said the price of pork has dropped from P410 per kilo to P390 per kilo.

However, Lemana said that most hog raisers are selling their pigs for breeding and that the price of a piglet is still high, from P4,500 to P5,000 per head.

Lemana said they are hoping that the drop in prices of pork and live pigs will continue.

But she emphasized that the ban on the entry of pork and live pigs from African swine fever-positive areas like Panay, Cebu, and Bacolod City is still being observed in the province.

In fact, she said during the Holy Week, confiscations of pork have been made and that the confiscated items were returned to their origin.*