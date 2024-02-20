Pork price in Bacolod increases to P410 per kilo

Pork price in Bacolod City increased to P410 per kilo based on the latest monitoring of the Provincial Veterinary Office.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana said Tuesday, February 20, that this is the average price as the increase was noted from P10 to P20 per kilo.

But Lemana said that in some localities outside of Bacolod City, pork prices are P290 per kilo, especially in Don Salvador Benedicto and Isabela.

In Hinigaran, pork price is P380 per kilo while in Victorias City, it's P360 per kilo.

Lemana said pork prices may go back to their previous price during the second or third quarter of this year based on her meeting with the local swine raisers.

The reason for the price increase is normal during the first quarter as the pork supply drops because the raisers dispose of their pigs in December due to high demand and good prices.

"We do not have a shortage of pork supply," Lemana clarified.

There is also a drop of imported pork from African swine fever-free countries used by processors that competed with the local suppliers that affected supplies at the wet market, Lemana further explained.

She said in December last year, 220 tons of imported pork used by processors entered the province, while in January, only 40 tons entered the province.

"In our analysis, maybe processors used the local sources," she added.

Lemana also said that local hog raisers were not able to sold pork outside the provide because they were not able to secure yet the Certificate of Free Status and Recognition of Active Surveillance which are the requirements of shipping out pigs.

The renewal has not yet arrived but samples have been submitted already and they are still waiting for the results, Lemana said.*