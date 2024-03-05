Pork prices in Bacolod drop by P35

The Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC) in Bacolod City has observed a drop in the retail prices of pork in various markets in the city.

City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said Tuesday, March 5, that the retail price of pork decreased by P35 per kilo from as high as P410 per kilo.

She said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier asked the LPCC to convene to address the continued increase in the prices of pork in the city.

Aside from pork, she added the mayor also tasked them to monitor the retail prices of rice including eggs.

Gelvolea noted that in Burgos Public Market, meat vendors were selling their pork at P375 per kilo from P410 per kilo.

Benitez earlier signed Executive Order (EO) 09-2024, dated February 23, 2024, directing the City Veterinary Office to allow the movement of pork and other swine products in the city pursuant to the provisions of Department of Agriculture (DA) Administrative Circular No. 22, series of 2022.

“With the executive order allowing the local importation of swine products from Bohol, Palawan, and other areas, it helped to stabilize the price of pork. It’s not enough supply, but we are working with other provinces including the local suppliers in Negros Occidental,” Gelvolea said.

She said they are conducting daily price monitoring in various markets, adding that the members of the enforcement committee were also deployed to monitor the weighing scale in the markets.*