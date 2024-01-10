Even if the holiday season is over, pork prices remain high in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental, Provincial Veterinarian Placeda Lemana said Tuesday, January 9.

Based on the monitoring of the Provincial Veterinary Office on January 8, Lemana said the price of pork in Bacolod City remained at P370 per kilo.

Bago City, meanwhile, posted the highest price in the province, which is P380 per kilo, up from last week's P370 per kilo.

The lowest price of pork in the province is in Don Salvador Benedicto, Candoni, and Isabela at P270 per kilo.

However, Lemana said the average price has lowered to P5 per kilo compared to last week.

As to the live weight, Lemana said the highest price is in Moises Padilla at P180 per kilo, while the lowest price is in Calatrava and Don Salvador Benedicto at P160 per kilo.

Lemana said she hopes that the price of pork will go down in the coming months because of the repopulation and sentineling that have already started this year.

But the price of P180 per kilo for live weight is already ideal so that hog raisers can also earn, “because if it’s at P120 to P130 per kilo, they will only break even for the feeds, vitamins, and other expenses in hog raising,” Lemana added.*