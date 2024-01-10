PORT UPDATES

Officials from Philippine Ports Authority Port Management Office - Negros Occidental led by acting port manager Engr. Rodel Lagmay, Engineering Serves acting manager Engr. Richel Arceo and executive assistant Shirley Oporto meet with Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, executive assistant Matthew Louis Malacon, acting Municipal Budget Officer Debbie Ann Monte, and PIO-designate Danny Dangcalan at the Mayor’s Office today, January 8, to update on the development on the construction of the proposed Saravia Municipal Port to be located at Barangay Tuburan in E. B. Magalona town.