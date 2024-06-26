Poultry worst-hit by eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Occidental

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) recorded 3,421 heads of various animals in two localities in Negros Occidental affected following the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on June 3.

Of the number, 3,210 were poultry or chicken in the cities of Bago and La Carlota City as of June 19.

“This is due to ashfall,” Dr. Ryan Janoya, PVO Officer-in-Charge and provincial veterinarian, said in an interview Monday.

He said the effects of the volcanic eruption on animals were not evident until two weeks later when they monitored respiratory problems and other diseases in areas reached by ashfall and sulfurous odor.

Also, in Bago City, mortalities were reported among swine, 72 heads; cattle, 16; carabao, 45; and goat/sheep, 73.

The PVO report pegged the value of the 3,421 animal mortalities at PHP374,200.

Janoya said they continue to hold medical missions to help animals in affected areas recover from the effects of the volcanic eruption, including those in Barangay Cabagna-an and Biak na Bato in La Castellana town.

“We distributed veterinary drugs and provided treatment, especially in the upper village of Cabagna-an, where we found cattle and carabao with burns caused by debris from the volcano,” he added.

Days after the volcanic eruption, the PVO turned over veterinary drugs to the La Castellana municipal government.

The PVO also mobilized district veterinarians, livestock technicians and para-veterinarians to provide technical assistance to affected animal raisers. (PNA)