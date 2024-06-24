Power rates in Negros Occidental decrease in June

Electric cooperatives encouraged consumers in Negros Occidental to continue saving energy even as average residential power rates across the province decreased in June.

On Friday, the Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco) reported a rate of PHP9.23 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for this month’s billing, indicating a substantial reduction of PHP8.03 kWh from PHP17.26 kWh in May.

“The June rate is expected to be lower due to the deferment of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) portion of the generation charge in compliance with the Energy Regulatory Commission order dated June 13, 2024,” the management said in a statement.

It said “the lower rate aims to ease the impact of high electricity bills caused by increasing market prices” as it advised consumers to monitor power consumption and save energy at home to avoid paying higher bills.

In April, Noneco’s average rate was PHP14.56 per kWh, which increased by PHP2.69 kWh the following month.

In Bacolod and its five neighboring local government units, the average residential power rate for June decreased by PHP2.40 per kWh - from PHP15.16 per kWh in May to PHP12.76 per kWh this month, the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) reported.

“Let’s continue to observe energy-saving practices at home so that we can maximize the drop in power rates,” Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in a statement.

Aside from this highly urbanized city, Ceneco’s coverage area includes the cities of Bago, Talisay, and Silay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

Down south, the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco) announced a decrease of PHP3.15 per kWh in June for an average residential rate of PHP14.805 per kWh from PHP17.96 per kWh in May.

“This is due to a PHP2.76 per kWh reduction in overall generation rate,” the Noceco management said in its advisory.

It hoped that WESM prices will “continue to decline as cooler months approach, leading to sufficient power supply and potentially lower rates.”

“We encourage member-consumer-owners to be mindful of their energy consumption to manage their electricity bills effectively. Noneco remains dedicated to finding solutions to minimize the impact of rising electricity prices,” it added. (PNA)