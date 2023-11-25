Power rates up in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY – An increase in the price of the Wholesale Electric Spot Market (WESM), the venue for trading electricity in the country, drove residential power rates up in all three distribution utilities in Negros Occidental for November.

Power consumers in the province are served by the Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco), Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), and Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco).

In an advisory on Thursday, the Noneco management said this month, the power rate is pegged at PHP13.21 per kilowatt (kWh), higher by PHP1.02 compared to PHP12.18 in October.

The increase has been attributed to the upward adjustment in the WESM market price from PHP6.60 per kWh to PHP7.83.

However, distribution, supply, and metering charges have remained at PHP1.61 per kWh.

Noneco’s coverage area includes the localities from EB Magalona town to San Carlos City.

Ceneco announced a higher rate of PHP11.74 per kWh for November, from the previous month’s PHP11.02, or an increase of PHP0.72 mainly due to added generation charges, after an increase in the WESM price.

This year, the decreases in electricity rates have been recorded for eight months while the increase came only in May and November, according to the Ceneco management.

Ceneco serves consumers in the cities of Bacolod, Talisay, Silay, and Bago, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

Down south, Noceco reported a power rate of PHP12.62 this month, or an increase of about PHP0.61 from the October rate of more than PHP12.

The main factor in the higher generation charge is the increase in the price of WESM as well, its management said.

Noceco consumers are those residing from Pulupandan town to Hinoba-an town in the southern part of the province. (PNA)