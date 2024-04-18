Power Watch eyes raps vs Ceneco employees

Wennie Sancho, secretary-general of Power Watch Negros Advocate (PWNA), is now planning to file a complaint against the employees of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) who are allegedly involved in a possible illicit activity leading to power outages on March 26 and April 11, 2024, in Bacolod City.

Sancho, in a statement Wednesday, April 17, said they are now preparing the documents for the filing of complaints against the Ceneco employees.

“On behalf of the consumers, Power Watch Negros will make a request to Atty. Arnel Lapore, acting general manager of Ceneco, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into these hours-long brownouts, which have been a source of inconvenience, irritation, and sleep disturbances for consumers,” he said.

He added that they will also ask the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to carry out a concurrent investigation, more notably on the April 11, 2024, brownout.

Sancho noted that there were reports that an optical ground wire, a type of overhead power line cable, was "disconnected" or severed, causing an extensive blackout lasting almost four hours.

“We seek to discern whether this disconnection or severance of the optical ground wire was deliberate and intentional, or if it was a result of ‘force majeure,’" Sancho said.

He said it would ordinarily require a tool such as a bolt cutter to sever such a cable.

“If allegations are confirmed that Ceneco linemen attempted to disrupt Ceneco's operations, this would constitute a serious crime causing harm to public welfare," he added.

Sancho said that as member-consumer-owners (MCO) of Ceneco, they have a fundamental right to remain informed consumers and to have efficient access to information on issues affecting the electric service of the concerned consumers.

“Power Watch strongly recommends that any involved linemen should recuse themselves from operating in the same area to avoid any potential whitewashing of the investigation,” he said.

He added that an in-depth investigation is necessary to identify the primary causes of these dreaded brownouts, especially those occurring at midnight or during the wee hours of the morning.

If the allegations are proven true, Sancho said that it would be a disservice to the public.

“The situation at Ceneco is aggravated by the irresponsibility of the Cooperative Union of Rural Electrification members, who only seem to recognize their right to strike irrespective of the consequences and without any regard for the plight of consumers. Their sole concern appears to be self-oriented”, he said.*