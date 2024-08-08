Power Watch issues appeal for consumer's understanding and patience

Anything that is of significant value or importance will take a lot of effort and time to be done and we should not expect the result overnight. Major undertakings such as the 5-Year Development Plan of Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) are not completed all at once. A complex task or great achievement implies that patience and perseverance are crucial in doing monumental task.

According to Mr. Roel Castro, President and CEO of Negros Power, “there is no quick fix for the long-standing issues plaguing the outdated facilities and electric distribution system. He stressed the need for patience, understanding and cooperation from the consumers during this transitional phase.

Adjustments will be made progressively as they move towards full operation and the initiation of the planned 5-year rehabilitation and modernization process."

Meanwhile, Power Watch Sec.-Gen. Wennie Sancho appealed to the consumers for their patience and understanding on the initial phase of Negros Power operation, adding that quality often takes time and rushing may lead to inferior results.

Sancho quoted the phrase "Rome wasn't built in a day", to remind the consumers that significant things don't happen overnight and require time, effort and patience.

He emphasized the importance of patience and perseverance. It is often used to manage expectations about the time required to complete a task or achieve something important. The rehabilitation of CENECO'S infrastructure is a big, complex and difficult task which cannot be rushed. We need patience, perseverance and hard work.

"While it is true that there are about 220,000 registered consumers in the francise area of Negros Power, according to the Center of Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED), more CENECO customers come from Negros Occidental province, making up around 70% of total customers connections. As for power use, approximately half of the island's electricity is used by customers from CENECO and only a quarter is used by the Negros Oriental customers. Moreover, CENECO services approximately 1, 068, 0948 people, around 1/3 of the Negros Occidental population and approximately a quarter of the entire Negros Island. (Repower Negros, a Scoping Study of Negros Island's Power Sector Transformation, September 2020)," he said.

Extending electricity services to more than a million people is a big challenge for Negros Power along with the urgent upgrade required to the electrical infrastructure in Central Negros, which is the underlying reason why Power Watch Negros is making this appeal to the consumers, Sancho added.