PPA to develop seaport in E. B. Magalona

The Municipality of E.B. Magalona has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for the construction, management, and operations of the proposed Saravia Municipal Port in Barangay Tuburan, at rites at the Asenso Hall at the Public Plaza, November 17.

The MOA was signed by Mayor Marvin Malacon, representing the Municipal Government, and Vice Mayor Eric Matulac as witness.

For the part of the PPA, it was initially signed by Engr. Rodel Lagmay, acting port manager of the PPA Port Management Office (PMO) Negros Occidental, as witness. The MOA will be sent to the Office of PPA General Manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago for signing, as he was only represented by Lagmay during the signing ceremony.

In his message, Malacon said it has been his vision since his administration started in 2016 to revive the old port in Barangay Tuburan. He thanked the PPA for supporting his vision and to make this dream of every Saraviahanon come true.

With this, the municipality will soon have two ports; the other one that is being operational now is in Barangay Manta-angan, that is being operated by a private company.

The Saravia Municipal Port will be the first in E. B. Magalona to be operated by the national government.

This means the Municipality of E. B. Magalona will soon become a busy gateway to Negros Island for those coming from Panay Island, the mayor added.

“The soon-to-be-constructed Saravia Municipal Port is expected to bring more economic opportunities to E. B. Magalona and will have a ripple effect in terms of growth and development of the town, and will be felt even by the next generations," Malacon said.

Matulac said that the Saravia Municipal Port will be “another legacy” of the Malacon administration.

The Sangguniang Bayan, led by Matulac, unanimously passed Resolution No. 2023- 170 on Nov. 13, 2023, authorizing Malacon to sign the MOA with the PPA on the management and operation of the Saravia Municipal Port.

At the signing ceremony today, Malacon endorsed the port operations to the PPA and transferred the jurisdiction of the Saravia Municipal Port from the Municipal Government to the PPA that shall then “manage, operate, develop, administer, and maintain the said port.”

For his part, Lagmay said they will endorse the MOA to the PPA Board of Directors for technical evaluation, and for funding next year.

Lagmay lauded the initiative of Malacon to revive the old port in the town, by partnering with the PPA. He added that the new port will provide an alternate route for travel between Panay and Negros islands, and will serve as a “catalyst for change” in economic trade in the region. (PR)