Prayer rally for human rights held

Led by One Negros Ecumenical Council (ONE-C), over 300 participants from Negros Occidental joined a caravan for human rights, with them converging through a protest procession in Bacolod City on Sunday, December 10.

The south Negros delegates of the caravan met at Lupit Church, while the north delegates gathered in Provincial Capitol Park and Lagoon.

Both camps converged at the Fountain of Justice.

Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel was present and took the podium to advocate for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, condemn the terrorist tagging of progressive organizations, and call for the resumption of peace talks.

The event coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), reinforcing the commitment to uphold rights and freedoms despite escalating state attacks.

Negros Island has witnessed a surge in cases of extrajudicial killings, massacres, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary arrests since the imposition of the "State of Emergency" through Memorandum Order 32 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Simultaneously, land grabbing and displacement of rural communities persist, driven by agribusiness interests and infrastructure projects. The city government's plans for coastal reclamation and public utility vehicle modernization further compound the challenges faced by local communities.*